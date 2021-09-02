Operation Blue Roof program available for parishes affected by Ida

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has restarted its Operation Blue Roof program to get as many houses into livable condition as possible during Hurricane Ida recovery.

The program aims to provide homeowners in disaster areas with fiber-reinforced sheeting to cover their damaged roofs until permanent repairs are made.

The parishes that have been identified are: Ascension, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, and Terrebonne.

The program is a free service to homeowners.

The U.S. Army Corps says that Operation Blue Roof protects property, reduces temporary housing costs, and allows residents to remain in their homes while recovering from the storm.

The program is only for primary residences or a permanently occupied rental property with less than 50 percent structural damage, they say. Vacation rental properties are not eligible for the program.

Following the installation of a blue roof, the Army Corps says that the structure is declared habitable.

Not all roof types will qualify for the program. Roofs that are flat or made of metal or clay, slate, or asbestos tile do not qualify. All storm debris must also be removed for the roof to qualify.

Residents can sign up for the program at Blueroof.us. and apply for assistance by using a Right of Entry (ROE) form, which gathers information about the residence.

The ROE is a legal document that allows Corps workers to access property and assess the home's damage. The ROE also allows contracted crews to work on the roof.

Residents can call toll free 1-888-ROOF-BLU (1-888-766-3258) for more information regarding the program.

See the flyer, here.

