Advocate: AG memo targets whistleblower in Magee case

Two months after Attorney General Jeff Landry filed a lawsuit to prevent records about sexual harassment accusations against one of his top employees from becoming public, his office has released a new memo that targets the whistleblower who filed the original complaint, our media partners at The Advocate report.

The memo, written three months after the investigation and about a month after Pat Magee resigned, talks about text messages between the whistleblower and Magee, and opines that the whistleblower might be in violation of the department's sexual harassment policies, the newspaper reports.

The AG hired a Baton Rouge law firm to investigate the allegations, and the firm found any violations of policy and law weren't intentional on Magee's part. When the Advocate made a public records request for the investigation and other documents, Landry sued the reporter.

But a judge ordered the AG to turn over the records. The memo in question was not in that batch of records, but was sent to the reporter this week - it was dated April 7, the newspaper reports.

