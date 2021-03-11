Menu

Report: Magee resigns from position at AG's Office

Courtesy of The Advocate
Pat MaGee (left), now serving as the head of the criminal division for the Louisiana Attorney General's Office, after being tapped for the role by Attorney General Jeff Landry. / The Advocate
Posted at 1:51 PM, Mar 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-11 15:11:30-05

The Director of the Criminal Division for the Louisiana Department of Justice, Pat Magee has resigned.

Magee was the subject of a sexual harassment complaint. It is reported that Magee has submitted his resignation which will be effective at 5:00 p.m. Thursday March 11, 2021.

Pat Magee, a resident of Lafayette has been the Director of the Criminal Division in Attorney General Jeff Landry's Office since 2018. Magee was a former prosecutor in Lafayette.

His statement on his resignation is below:

"Due to recent false and unjust allegations against me and after an exhaustive and gut-wrenching investigation, which concluded my conduct did not rise to the level of sexual harassment, I have made this personal and very difficult decision," Magee said in a statement Thursday to The Acadiana Advocate.

