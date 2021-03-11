Report: Magee resigns from position at AG's Office

The Director of the Criminal Division for the Louisiana Department of Justice, Pat Magee has resigned.

Magee was the subject of a sexual harassment complaint. It is reported that Magee has submitted his resignation which will be effective at 5:00 p.m. Thursday March 11, 2021.

Pat Magee, a resident of Lafayette has been the Director of the Criminal Division in Attorney General Jeff Landry's Office since 2018. Magee was a former prosecutor in Lafayette.

His statement on his resignation is below:

"Due to recent false and unjust allegations against me and after an exhaustive and gut-wrenching investigation, which concluded my conduct did not rise to the level of sexual harassment, I have made this personal and very difficult decision," Magee said in a statement Thursday to The Acadiana Advocate.

