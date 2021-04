COVID-19: State update - 448,838 cases and 10,216 deaths.

As of April 9, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 739 and there have been 16 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of these cases, 439 are confirmed cases and 300 are probable cases.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Friday is 448,838. The current total death count is 10,216.

The collection dates for most of these cases (94%) fall between April 2 and April 8, 2021. 98% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread. 2% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

(REMINDER: LDH no longer updates coronavirus data on the weekends. The next update will take place on Monday, April 12.)

As of Thursday, April 8 there have been 2,152,002 vaccine doses administered and 898,262 vaccine series completed. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 138,819 vaccine series have been initiated and 91,866 (15.16% of the population) have been completed. These numbers will be updated every Monday and Thursday.

On Mondays, LDH usually releases the week's list of providers across the state that would have COVID vaccines available for those within the current priority. On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. Residents wanting to receive a vaccine are required to make an appointment. For more information, click here.

On Wednesday, March 31, Gov. John Bel Edwards lifted capacity restrictions on bars and restaurants in the state, but kept the mask mandate and social distancing requirements in place. See more on the Governor's order, here.

On Thursday, April 8, the governor held a press conference on the state's response to COVID-19. To read more from that press conference, click here.

Since Thursday, 24,634 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 6,671,092. Of the tests reported today, 21,128 were PCR tests and 3,506 were antigen tests.

LDH reports that 297 patients were hospitalized across the state (down 4 from Thursday), and 43 of those patients were on ventilators (down 1 from Thursday)

Across Acadiana, there were 222 new cases and 1 new death reported since Thursday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 6,333 cases (up 3) | 191 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 21,664 cases (up 100) | 401 deaths (up 1)

Evangeline - 3,477 cases (up 6) | 91 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 6,712 cases (up 5) | 152 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 3,098 cases (up 2) | 90 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 22,524 cases (up 66) | 271 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 8,591 cases (up 12) | 250 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 5,059 cases (up 8) | 115 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 4,574 cases (up 16) | 132 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 5,153 (up 4) | 116 deaths (no change)

See the full breakdown from the Louisiana Department of Health, here.

--------------------------------------------------------------------

FROM THURSDAY:

As of April 8, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 442 and there have been 15 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of these cases, 296 are confirmed cases and 146 are probable cases.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Thursday is 448,104. The current total death count is 10,200.

The collection dates for most of these cases (94%) fall between April 1 and April 7, 2021. 98% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread. 2% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

As of Thursday, April 8 there have been 2,152,002 vaccine doses administered and 898,262 vaccine series completed. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 138,819 vaccine series have been initiated and 91,866 (15.16% of the population) have been completed. These numbers will be updated every Monday and Thursday.

On Mondays, LDH usually releases the week's list of providers across the state that would have COVID vaccines available for those within the current priority. On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. Residents wanting to receive a vaccine are required to make an appointment. For more information, click here.

On Wednesday, March 31, Gov. John Bel Edwards lifted capacity restrictions on bars and restaurants in the state, but kept the mask mandate and social distancing requirements in place. See more on the Governor's order, here.

On Thursday, April 8, the governor held a press conference on the state's response to COVID-19. To read more from that press conference, click here.

Since Wednesday, 20,350 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 6,646,458. Of the tests reported today, 17,898 were PCR tests and 2,452 were antigen tests.

LDH reports that 301 patients were hospitalized across the state (no change from Wednesday), and 44 of those patients were on ventilators (down 2 from Wednesday)

Across Acadiana, there were 143 new cases and 9 new death reported since Wednesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)



Acadia - 6,330 cases (up 12) | 191 deaths (up 1)

Calcasieu - 21,564 cases (up 52) | 400 deaths (up 4)

Evangeline - 3,471 cases (down 4) | 91 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 6,707 cases (up 11) | 152 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 3,096 cases (up 4) | 90 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 22,458 cases (up 10) | 271 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 8,579 cases (up 11) | 250 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 5,051 cases (up 19) | 115 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 4,558 cases (up 4) | 132 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 5,149 (up 20) | 116 deaths (up 4)

--------------------------------------------------------------------

FROM WEDNESDAY:

As of April 7, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 719 and there have been 11 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of these cases, 281 are confirmed cases and 438 are probable cases.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Wednesday is 447,655. The current total death count is 10,185.

The collection dates for most of these cases (71%) fall between March 31 and April 6, 2021. 99.4% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread. 0.6% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

As of Monday, April 5 there have been 2,045,266 vaccine doses administered and 834,087 vaccine series completed. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 133,659 vaccine series have been initiated and 85,346 (14.08% of the population) have been completed. These numbers will be updated every Monday and Thursday.

On Mondays, LDH usually releases the week's list of providers across the state that would have COVID vaccines available for those within the current priority. On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. Residents wanting to receive a vaccine are required to make an appointment. For more information, click here.

On Wednesday, March 31, Gov. John Bel Edwards lifted capacity restrictions on bars and restaurants in the state, but kept the mask mandate and social distancing requirements in place. See more on the Governor's order, here.

Since Tuesday, 16,950 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 6,626,108. Of the tests reported today, 12,292 were PCR tests and 4,658 were antigen tests.

LDH reports that 301 patients were hospitalized across the state (up 2 from Tuesday), and 46 of those patients were on ventilators (down 1 from Tuesday)

Across Acadiana, there were 183 new cases and 1 new death reported since Tuesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 6,318 cases (up 14) | 190 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 21,512 cases (up 71) | 396 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 3,475 cases (up 10) | 91 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 6,696 cases (up 14) | 152 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 3,092 cases (up 22) | 90 deaths (up 1)

Lafayette - 22,448 cases (up 32) | 271 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 8,568 cases (no change) | 250 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 5,032 cases (down 2) | 115 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 4,554 cases (up 18) | 132 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 5,129 (up 2) | 112 deaths (no change)

--------------------------------------------------------------------

FROM TUESDAY:

As of April 6, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 198 and there have been 9 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of these cases, 146 are confirmed cases and 52 are probable cases.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Tuesday is 446,955. The current total death count is 10,174.

The collection dates for most of these cases (89%) fall between April 1 and April 6, 2021. 98.5% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread. 1.5% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

As of Monday, April 5 there have been 2,045,266 vaccine doses administered and 834,087 vaccine series completed. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 133,659 vaccine series have been initiated and 85,346 (14.08% of the population) have been completed. These numbers will be updated every Monday and Thursday.

On Mondays, LDH usually releases the week's list of providers across the state that would have COVID vaccines available for those within the current priority. On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. Residents wanting to receive a vaccine are required to make an appointment. For more information, click here.

On Wednesday, March 31, Gov. John Bel Edwards lifted capacity restrictions on bars and restaurants in the state, but kept the mask mandate and social distancing requirements in place. See more on the Governor's order, here.

Since Monday, 10,808 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 6,609,158. Of the tests reported today, 10,109 were PCR tests and 699 were antigen tests.

LDH reports that 299 patients were hospitalized across the state (up 7 from Monday), and 47 of those patients were on ventilators (down 2 from Monday)

Across Acadiana, there were 23 new cases and 2 new deaths reported since Monday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 6,304 cases (down 8) | 190 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 21,441 cases (no change) | 396 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 3,465 cases (down 6) | 91 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 6,682 cases (up 1) | 152 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 3,070 cases (down 1) | 89 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 22,416 cases (up 9) | 271 deaths (up 1)

St. Landry - 8,568 cases (up 12) | 250 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 5,034 cases (up 1) | 115 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 4,536 cases (down 4) | 132 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 5,127 (down 2) | 112 deaths (up 1)

--------------------------------------------------------------------

FROM MONDAY:

As of April 5, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 1,259 and there have been 4 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of these cases, 842 are confirmed cases and 417 are probable cases.

Monday's numbers include data from three days (Friday, April 2 through Sunday, April 4) due to LDH's observance of the Easter holiday. LDH also no longer reports numbers on the weekends.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Monday is 446,737. The current total death count is 10,165.

The collection dates for most of these cases (77%) fall between March 29 and April 5, 2021. 98.5% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread. 1.5% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

As of Monday, April 5 there have been 2,045,266 vaccine doses administered and 834,087 vaccine series completed. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 133,659 vaccine series have been initiated and 85,346 (14.08% of the population) have been completed. These numbers will be updated every Monday and Thursday.

On Mondays, LDH usually releases the week's list of providers across the state that would have COVID vaccines available for those within the current priority. On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. Residents wanting to receive a vaccine are required to make an appointment. For more information, click here.

On Wednesday, March 31, Gov. John Bel Edwards lifted capacity restrictions on bars and restaurants in the state, but kept the mask mandate and social distancing requirements in place. See more on the Governor's order, here.

Since Thursday, 63,271 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 6,598,350. Of the tests reported today, 57,239 were PCR tests and 6,032 were antigen tests.

LDH reports that 292 patients were hospitalized across the state (down 55 from Thursday), and 49 of those patients were on ventilators (down 7 from Thursday)

Across Acadiana, there were 378 new cases and 1 new death reported since Thursday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 6,312 cases (up 30) | 190 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 21,441 cases (up 154) | 396 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 3,471 cases (up 12) | 91 deaths (up 1)

Iberia - 6,681 cases (up 23) | 152 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 3,071 cases (up 19) | 89 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 22,409 cases (up 79) | 270 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 8,556 cases (up 1) | 250 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 5,033 cases (up 11) | 115 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 4,540 cases (up 31) | 132 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 5,129 (up 18) | 111 deaths (no change)

--------------------------------------------------------------------

FROM FRIDAY:

As of April 1, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 549 and there have been 20 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of these cases, 334 are confirmed cases and 215 are probable cases.

LDH says they will no longer report on State holidays. The next report will be on Monday, April 5, 2021

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Thursday is 445,469. The current total death count is 10,161.

The collection dates for most of these cases (93%) fall between March 24 and March 31, 2021.98.7% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread. 1.3% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

As of Thursday, April 1 there have been 1,958,640 vaccine doses administered and 782,189 vaccine series completed. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 130,556 vaccine series have been initiated and 81,234 (13.4% of the population) have been completed. These numbers will be updated every Monday and Thursday.

On Mondays, LDH usually releases the week's list of providers across the state that would have COVID vaccines available for those within the current priority. On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. Residents wanting to receive a vaccine are required to make an appointment. For more information, click here.

On Wednesday, March 31, Gov. John Bel Edwards lifted capacity restrictions on bars and restaurants in the state, but kept the mask mandate and social distancing requirements in place. See more on the Governor's order, here.

Since Wednesday, 39,286 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 6,535,079. Of the tests reported today, 35,952 were PCR tests and 3,334 were antigen tests.

LDH reports that 347 patients were hospitalized across the state (down 7 from Wednesday), and 56 of those patients were on ventilators (down 4 from Wednesday)

Across Acadiana, there were 187 new cases and 6 new deaths reported since Wednesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 6,282 cases (down 14) | 190 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 21,287 cases (up 67) | 396 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 3,459 cases (down 7) | 90 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 6,658 cases (down 2) | 152 deaths (up 2)

Jefferson Davis - 3,052 cases (up 5) | 89 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 22,330 cases (up 53) | 270 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 8,555 cases (up 11) | 250 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 5,022 cases (up 14) | 115 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 4,509 cases (up 20) | 132 deaths (up 3)

Vermilion - 5,111 (up 17) | 111 deaths (up 1)

------------------------------------------------------------

