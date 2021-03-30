Edwards to hold media briefing on COVID-19 response

Governor John Bel Edwards will hold a press conference on Tuesday to update on the state's response to COVID-19.

As of Monday, March 29, 2021, the state has opened vaccinations to anyone 16 years of age or older. For more information on the COVID-19 vaccines available in the state and where you can receive one, click here.

The executive order which continued Phase 3 in Louisiana will expire on Wednesday, March 31. Edwards is expected to make an announcement on if that Phase 3 will be extended.

The press conference is schedule for 2:30 pm. KATC will live stream the briefing on air and anywhere we stream.

A live view can be found below:

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Monday, March 29, 2021, is 443,905. The current total death count is 10,122.

See more state numbers here

As of Monday, March 29, there have been 1,842,453 vaccine doses administered and 720,598 vaccine series completed. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 125,476 vaccine series have been initiated and 76,291 (12.59% of the population) have been completed. These numbers will be updated every Monday and Thursday.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel