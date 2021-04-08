Gov Edwards to hold press briefing on COVID-19 response

A press briefing on Louisiana's response to COVID-19 will be held on Thursday April 8, 2021.

Governor John Bel Edwards is scheduled to speak at 2:30 pm

KATC will stream the press conference on katc.com and our Facebook page. A live stream of the press conference is below:

Last week, Edwards lessened restrictions on the capacity limits for businesses and gatherings. See more on that expansion here.

Vaccinations in the state are also open to anyone 16 years of age or older. See more here.

For the latest on COVID-19 numbers in the state, click here.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel