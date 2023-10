UPDATE: Opelousas Police have arrested a local man in the October 21 slaying of Andrew Wilson.

Damien Savoy, 23, was booked Friday afternoon with second-degree murder and theft, Opelousas Police tell KATC.

At the time of the shooting, police told us it happened just before 9:30 p.m. Wilson was found in the 1100 block of Overton Street; he died of his injuries at the hospital.

