Opelousas Police investigating weekend homicide

The Opelousas Police Department is currently investigating a homicide that occurred just before 9:30 PM on Saturday, 10/21/23.

A 24-year-old black male was found with gunshot wounds in the 1100 block of Overton Street. The victim was transported to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries but later succumbed to those injuries.

The investigation is ongoing updates will be provided as they develop.

Opelousas Police ask anyone with any information related to this shooting to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com, or through Crime Stoppers (337-948-TIPS, www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com [stlandrycrimestoppers.com] or by using the P3 mobile App.) Tipsters can remain anonymous. Tipsters can receive up to a $2500.00 cash reward.