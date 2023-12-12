Second arrest made in 2022 double homicide on Ina Clare Drive

OPELOUSAS, La. — A second arrest has been made in connection with the drive-by shooting on Ina Clare Drive that claimed the lives of 21-year-old Samijah Leday and 19-year-old Alexia Joubert on December 1, 2022, the Opelousas Police Department announced today.

On Tuesday, December 12, 2023, Opelousas Police arrested 30-year-old Casey Rubin on two counts of first-degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm, and illegal use of a weapon or dangerous instrumentalities.

According to the Opelousas Police Department, Rubin was arrested on warrants signed by a 27th Judicial District Judge.

Rubin was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail, officials report.

The investigation into the murders of Samijah Leady and Alexia Joubert is ongoing, and additional arrests are pending.

Opelousas Police are asking anyone with information related to this investigation to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers (337-948-TIPS, www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com or by using the P3 mobile app). Tipsters may remain anonymous. Tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,500.