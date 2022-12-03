Police: Third murder investigation this year on Ina Clare Dr

OPELOUSAS, L.a. — The drive-by shooting on Ina Clare Drive late Thursday night is the third murder investigation Opelousas police have investigated in 2022 alone, they say.

Back in May, you may remember KATC reported that 31-year-old Kendol Payne was shot and pronounced dead on the scene in an early-morning shooting on the street's 1200 block.

In September, 23-year-old Montarrio Dargin from Sunset died after being shot on the 1100 block of Ina Clare in the early morning.

Detectives say Thursday's shooting is the only one resulting in a double homicide — killing 21-year-old Samijah Leday and 19-year-old Alexie Joubert. Joubert was a mother who just had twins a couple of weeks ago and detectives tell us they are currently in the care of family members.

Police say they don't believe these shooting incidents are connected or part of a string. Still, questions remain on the table: who did this; and what is the motive behind it? According to police, they are working leads, interviewing several people to determine their involvement. Neighbors and those living nearby say, regardless, they are frustrated and in pain.

"Ina Clare is bad now, it's dangerous to be around," says one resident, who wished to remain anonymous. "I'm used to it now, it just keeps happening and happening and happening, like they not worried about the shooting, they more worried about the drugs around here and all of that, they not worried about the killing."

The scene is across the street from a local park and in the middle of a school zone. If you were to walk down it, you would find several apartments in the early stages of their Christmas and holiday decorating, numerous with toys in the front yard belonging to small children. While it's a quiet neighborhood, some even calling it a "ghost town" during the day, those who live there say it's a different story at night.

"It's time to stop, it's time to stop," says Jeanne Ned, a former resident of the apartments on Ina Clare and a self-proclaimed "Door Dashing minister." "Mothers, fall on your knees, repent, daddies, get back because it's only the devil killing your babies, it's not just anything, this is the stuff we brought on our own, America."

While police are conducting interviews of potential suspects and witnesses to get more information, a reason "why" is the question most in the community are asking.

Opelousas Mayor Julius Alsandor released a statement Friday night regarding Thursday's shooting. It reads, "The City of Opelousas extends our sincere prayers and deepest condolences to the families whose loved ones have been affected by this senseless and unwarranted act of violence. We condemn these violent acts, and the City will aid and support the Opelousas Police Department and authorities through any measures that are needed to bring these individuals to justice. Please continue to pray for our community and the citizens of Opelousas. We must stop the violence."

I spoke with Police Chief Elect Graig 'Twin' Leblanc over the phone Friday, who shares this sentiment and ran on the platform of lowering gun violence, specifically juvenile gun violence, in the city.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families," he says. "As for what I plan to do moving forward with these incidences when I fill my new position, I'll save that comment for after I'm sworn in."

Those that call Ina Clare home, however, fear this time unfortunately won't be the last.

"Back when I lived here someone was killed right outside in my front yard," says one former resident, who wishes to remain anonymous. "It's the people, the people gotta get s*** right, it's not the violence, it's the people, that's the reason why everything is happening because people feel they need to kill... For what reason?"

"Karma is a mother******, straight up, karma is a mother******, and what goes around comes around that's how it is," another neighbor says.

