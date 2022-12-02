UPDATE: Two women killed in Opelousas drive-by

Two women are dead following a drive-by shooting in Opelousas Thursday night.

Opelousas Police officers were called to the 1200 block of Ina Clare Drive just after 10 p.m. on Thursday.

They found two women who had been fatally shot. The women were in a parked vehicle, and it had been struck by multiple rounds, police say.

The investigation is active and no other information is available at this time.

Opelousas Police ask anyone with any information related to this shooting to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.comor through Crime Stoppers (337-948-TIPS, www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com [stlandrycrimestoppers.com] or by using the P3 mobile App.) Tipsters can remain anonymous. Tipsters can receive up to a $1000.00 cash reward.