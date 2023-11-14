Arrest made in 2022 double homicide on Ina Clare Drive

OPELOUSAS, La. — The Opelousas Police Department has arrested an individual in connection with the December 1, 2022, double homicide on Ina Clare Drive that claimed the lives of 21-year-old Samijah Leday and 19-year-old Alexia Joubert.

According to Assistant Chief Mark Guidry, on November 14, 2022, Opelousas Police arrested Sadavion George, 18, for (2) counts of First Degree Murder and Illegal Use of a Weapon or Dangerous Instrumentalities.

George was already incarcerated when arrested regarding a separate investigation, authorities say.

George was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail.

