Cox releases additional detail in Friday's outage

Posted at 3:43 PM, Oct 24, 2021
The company has released another detail in the massive outage that left Acadiana and Baton Rouge Cox customers without any service for hours Friday night.

"A voltage surge in our Baton Rouge technical facility caused Friday night’s service outage across a portion of south Louisiana," a release states. "The issue affected multiple secondary power units that distribute power from the facility to our equipment in Baton Rouge, Lafayette, and the surrounding areas. Services have been restored across the affected area."

The outage affected Baton Rouge, Lafayette and surrounding areas. To read our stories about it click here and here.

