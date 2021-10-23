Cox Communications experiencing widespread outage in Acadiana, Baton Rouge

Cox Communications is experiencing widespread outage across south Louisiana, specifically Acadiana and Baton Rouge.

Cox released a statement at 8:30 p.m., saying, "We are experiencing an outage in our Baton Rouge and Acadiana markets. At this time, we are gathering more information to determine the scope of the impact. We will provide an update once we have more information."

DownDetector.com, a website that tracks outages, shows customers in the entire southern region of the state are currently having trouble with their cable and internet. Customers in the Baton Rouge area were also reporting issues, along with New Iberia, Lafayette, and Crowley. The reports began shortly after 7 p.m.

Many customers said they tried calling to report outages, but were also having trouble connecting to Cox itself.

A spokesperson for Cox tells KATC they are currently in touch with engineers to figure out what the issue is, and add that the outage is not just impacting the Lafayette area.

TV stations in Baton Rouge are also reporting widespread outages in that area.

Phone lines are down at some area police departments, including Breaux Bridge Police Dept. and the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office. If you have an emergency there, please call 911.

No estimated time of restoration was given.

