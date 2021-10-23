Cox: Service outage caused by voltage issues

Cox Communications says that following their outage on Friday, services are coming back online for customers.

A spokesperson for Cox says that the outages were caused by voltage issues. That has now been resolved. They ask that if anyone is still seeing issues with their equipment, they may need to reset their modems or unplug equipment.

The outage affected Baton Rouge, Lafayette and surrounding areas.

A full statement on the outage update from Cox is below:

We thank our customers for their patience as we worked as quickly as possible to restore outages in Baton Rouge, Lafayette and surrounding areas. The customer outages were caused by voltage issues that have been resolved. Services are coming back online. Customers may need to reset their modem and unplug their equipment, wait 10 seconds, and plug their equipment back in to restart. Some customers may experience intermittent issues as the network is fully restored.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel