Storm Damage Roundup: Acadia Parish

Acadia Parish reported some damage from a possible tornado, but no injuries.

The possible torndao was spotted near the Lysons Point and Ebenezer communities, with damage to several homes reported. See our story about that here.

Sheriff KP Gibson said this morning that's the only major damage that has been reported. He said so far, no injuries have been reported.

There were some downed power lines, but nothing major, he said. This morning there were a few lingering high water advisories on parish roads, but most were draining off, he said.

The advice he gave was to know the path you travel; if the area you're traveling in is prone to high water, avoid it for the next few days.

Acadia School Superintendent Scott Richard said no major damage was reported to parish schools.

We've received lots of pictures and videos from residents, showing the storm's impact in their neighborhoods. To see those, click here.