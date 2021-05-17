High winds rip roof off home in Lyons Point

High winds, or a possible tornado, has done some damage in the Lyons Point community of Acadia Parish.

On JB Sarver Road, which is near the parish line, the weather did some serious damage to the home of Ryan Sarver. The road is named for his grandfather, he tells us.

Sarver says the storm ripped the roof off his house and did some damage to vehicles, outbuildings and trees on the property.

Sarver says his neighbors have been coming by all day to help him clean up and assess the damage. A neighbor tells KATC that some debris was scattered for four or five blocks along JB Sarver Road.

Acadia Parish officials say they believe two possible tornadoes passed through the area, with a third possible tornado passing along the parish line.

Here are some pictures of the damage:

KATC Damage to a home in the Lyons Point area

