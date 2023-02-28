Abbeville curfew lifted

ABBEVILLE, L.a. — Abbeville Police tell KATC that the city-wide curfew started by Chief Mike Hardy Saturday night has now been lifted. Police have yet to confirm the reason why.

According to the chief, the curfew was set to promote public safety as investigations into a series of shootings continue. Residents were asked to stay at home between the hours of 10 pm and 6 am outside of going to work or school.

KATC spoke with local businesses Tuesday for their thoughts. Many late-night establishments said the curfew put a dent in revenue and affected the commute to and from work.

You can read more about the curfew here.

KATC will keep you updated if anything changes.

