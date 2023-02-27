Abbeville sets a curfew for residents

IN ABBEVILLE — Following a town hall meeting on Thursday, the city of Abbeville enforced a strict curfew for its residents.

Anyone found on the city's streets during a curfew, will be stopped and questioned. The curfew which was announced on Abbeville's police department's Facebook page, drew mixed opinions in the comments, mostly out of disdain. One Abbeville resident, Glenn Haynie, is especially unhappy with the restrictions.

"I feel like it's unfair because somebody else is shooting, and I'm not the shooter and I don't have a gun and I feel like I don't have a curfew to do," said Haynie.

We also asked attorney Philip De-Baillon for his thoughts on what needs to happen for Abbeville to be even safer during curfew hours.

"Police force, people need the police presence when people see the police out that's a deterrent during curfew there needs to be a heavy police presence there also needs to be a heavy presence not during curfew outside of curfew hours, at all times," De-Baillion tells KATC.

I reached out to local authorities on when the curfew will be lifted and but no word back, and the Abbeville police department advises residents to remain home during the hours unless going to work or school.

