18th annual Black Heritage Parade floats down Willow St

Mardi Gras may be over — but that didn't keep folks and floats from parading in Lafayette to celebrate black history and heritage.

Sure, beads and candy were thrown at Sunday's black history parade — but when asked about the meaning of black heritage — this is what people had to say:

"That means love, that means happiness, that means care, that means oh, so many things," said 10-year-old Jabria Francis.

"We just here as a family, we're not just separated, we're one," said lifelong Lafayette resident Tegra Chevalier.

And while the sentiments people shared were no joking matter, that didn't stop the party.

"Look how far we've come and we're still here, that's the power of black men — black person period," said Dashawn Shawn, parade-goer and New Iberia resident.

"We're good down-home people, you know a lot of things get misconstrued with the crime rate and everything but, uh, pretty diverse, everybody's grounded, want to have a good time," said Robert Washington, who was also at the parade Sunday afternoon.

If you were along Willow St, you'd see that a good time is exactly what people had.

"Sometimes you learn, you know, about our African American culture before us in school," said Chevalier. "And to see it out in the public and in streets, it is very entertaining."

"Celebrating being black, we all come from different parts of the continent, there's black people all over the world," Takaya Bob, another lifelong Lafayette resident told KATC. "So to come here and be a part of the Black Heritage Parade, and see different heritages and different cultures mixed together with all different types of black people, it's amazing, it's fun, we lit!"

