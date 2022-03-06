Lafayette community celebrates 18th Annual African American Heritage Parade

Black history month is a time to remember all those in the African American community who made sacrifices for minorities to have rights as we know it today.

Lafayette is honoring national and local leaders who made those sacrifices with the 18th annual Black Heritage Parade.

This year's black heritage parade theme is let Freedom ring honoring our community warriors.

Daughter of the founder of Lafayette's African American heritage parade, Maisha Chargois, says the parade began when her mother Je’nelle Chargois, held a parade for former NFL football player Kevin Faulk .

“The parade not only brings a celebration, it brings history, economic impact. It brings opportunity to kids in the community they would normally never see,” Chargois said.

Mandi Mitchell, the first black woman as President/CEO of LEDA, will be grand marshall of the African American heritage parade.

“I grew up very nearby where the parade route will travel,” Mitchell said. “It’s just a privilege and an honor and I hope that our youth would look at parade participants and the honorees…look at those individuals learn about their path and see in that, opportunity for themselves,” she added.

The parade will host around 50 floats, six bands, and several dance troops.

One resident, Donald Williams, says he appreciates the fact that black is honored with a parade in Lafayette.

“I adore it, the only part I don’t like is the little trash coming in the yard and I’m getting all and have to pick up all that,” Williams said.

“Black history shows that we still got it going on and thank God for that at least we got something,” Williams said.

Chargois welcomes everyone to join in on the historical celebration.

“I invite everybody not just the Northside, the Southside, the whole Acadiana area to come out and support the parade. The parade is full of History,” Chargois said.

The parade will be on Sunday at 2 p.m. on Willow st. and the Black Heritage Gala will be Saturday at 7 in the evening. 40 dollar tickets will be sold at the door.