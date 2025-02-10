YPD asking for help to solve attempted ATM theft

Youngsville Police are asking for tips to solve an attempted ATM theft.

The incident happened on Saturday around 4 a.m. at a bank on the Youngsville Highway.

A Ford F-250 pick-up, which had been reported stolen from Lafayette, was used with chains to try to breach an ATM, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call the YPD at 337-856-5913.

We asked the chief if this case had any connection to similar robberies that happened last year, but he said they don't know yet. The investigation is still underway.

During 2023 and 2024, we reported on numerous ATM thefts were committed across Acadiana. In general, the thieves would steal a pick-up truck and use it to steal ATMS.