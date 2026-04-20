Witness speaks out after escaped man killed in Carencro chase, shooting

LAFAYETTE PARISH — CARENCRO, La. — What’s left behind on Tee Ma Road tells part of the story — a broken fence, a damaged gas meter and a truck hit by bullets.

Those are the remnants of a high-speed chase involving 34-year-old Michael Vavasseur, the same man who escaped from a transport vehicle earlier in the week in Opelousas.

“It’s just really a sad day, and to see his family out here having to grieve,” a neighbor said.

According to Louisiana State Police, officers with the Scott Police Department attempted to stop Vavasseur while he was driving. When he refused to pull over, a pursuit began, involving multiple agencies, including the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office and Carencro Police Department.

The chase led officers down Tee Ma Road in Carencro, where neighbor Shay Montgomery said she witnessed it all from her home.

“They all chased after him, and we could hear the sirens nonstop,” Montgomery said.

State police say during the pursuit, Vavasseur briefly stopped at a home on Tee Ma Road, where a passenger exited the vehicle and was taken into custody. Authorities have not released additional details about that person.

Investigators say Vavasseur then drove off again, nearly hitting a Carencro police officer in the process.

That’s when an officer fired at the vehicle, but the chase continued.

“You could see, pow, pow, pow — she was shooting at the car. Bullets went everywhere,” Montgomery said.

Montgomery said people nearby were still outside when the gunfire started.

“Two people — they literally had to dodge the bullets,” she said.

Montgomery accused the Carencro Police Department of acting recklessly during the pursuit, saying bullets could have struck innocent bystanders.

The pursuit ended on North Wilderness Trail when Vavasseur crashed into a police vehicle, according to state police.

Authorities say he then got out of the vehicle armed and ran, firing at officers as he fled. Officers returned fire, striking Vavasseur. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

While the investigation remains ongoing, Montgomery said her family knew Vavasseur personally and described him as someone who cared deeply about his family.

“Mike was one of the nicest people. He was always smiling and talking about his grandmother and how much she loved him,” she said.

Louisiana State Police are continuing to investigate the officer-involved shooting.

