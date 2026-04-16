Authorities search for man who escaped transport van in Opelousas

OPELOUSAS, La. — We have video from a viewer who saw the escape; here's the video courtesy of Ignacio Ledezma:

escapee

A chaotic scene unfolded Wednesday afternoon in Opelousas when a man escaped from a transport vehicle and ran through traffic, according to witnesses and officials.

Ignacio Ledezma said he was driving near East Landry Road and Wallior Street, near the racetrack, when he saw the situation unfold.

“I was like, what is this couyon doing? He was running in front of traffic like he was trying to get hit,” Ledezma said.

Ledezma said he then noticed the vehicle door open and saw the man in restraints.

“I’m driving and I see the door open, and I see chains on this guy. I’m like, what is going on?” he said. “Then he comes in front of my truck—I’m like, there’s no way he just jumped out like that.”

Ledezma captured video of the man, who was later identified by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office as 34-year-old Michael Vavasseur.

Authorities said Vavasseur was being transported by a behavioral health facility from Baton Rouge to the St. Landry Parish Jail. When the vehicle reached East Landry Road and Wallior Street, Vavasseur managed to free one hand from his restraints and jumped out of the van.

“I’m thinking, ‘break every chain.’ I thought he was kidnapped or something,” Ledezma said.

According to Opelousas police, Vavasseur had been at the treatment facility since January.

St. Landry Parish President Jessie Bellard said Vavasseur was part of the Second Chance Program, which allows individuals to receive treatment as a condition of their bond.

“This individual met the criteria. A judge released him to a treatment facility as a condition of his bond,” Bellard said.

However, Bellard said Vavasseur was not following the rules at the facility and was being transported to the parish jail at the time of the incident.

Officials emphasized that Vavasseur was not considered an inmate.

“He was in the care of that treatment facility. He was not an inmate for anyone—not OPD, not the sheriff’s office,” Bellard said.

As for the restraints, Bellard said they were used for safety during transport.

“The handcuffs that were put on him were for the safety of the facility,” he said.

Ledezma said the man was still partially restrained as he ran through traffic.

“He had chains on his feet, and he dropped a slipper in the middle of the road,” he said.

KATC Investigates took a look at Vavasseur's criminal history in Lafayette and St. Landry parishes and found several arrests; the most recent ones were for domestic violence.

His history in Lafayette Parish starts back in 2012, when he was 21 years old, with arrests for marijuana possession and intent to distribute, aggravated assault, attempted armed robbery, illegal use of weapons and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

His most recent arrests were for domestic violence-related crimes: once in October 2023 and twice in October 2025. The 2023 arrest was in Lafayette, where he was accused of committing domestic violence by strangulation and false imprisonment on a person on October 7, 2023 in Lafayette Parish.

In October 2025, he was arrested on two domestic violence cases in St. Landry Parish.

One Bill of Information accuse him of battery of a dating partner; this allegedly happened on October 12, court records show.

The other Bill of Information filed against him there accuses him of Domestic abuse/aggravated assault with child endangerment, simple battery of the infirm, criminal damage to property, simple burglary, false imprisonment with a weapon and six counts resisting an officer. This allegedly happened on October 23, court records show.

Courte records show that, on January 8 of this year, Vavasseur appeared in court for a Gwen's law hearing in St. Landry Parish. Gwen's law hearings are held in domestic violence cases.

Following that hearing, the court set bond for Vavasseur at $16,250 but he also had to meet special conditions - including his completion of an inpatient treatment program at STOA Behavioral Health. According to their website, that facility provides treatment for alcohol and drug addition. That's the facility that was taking him back to jail on Wednesday when he allegedly escaped, according to press releases from St. Landry Parish agencies.

As of Thursday, a bench warrant has been issued in the St. Landry Parish cases; the reason listed in court records as "violated conditions of bond."

Anyone who sees Vavasseur or knows where he may be is urged to contact law enforcement immediately. Officials say he is considered dangerous and unpredictable—and should not be approached.

