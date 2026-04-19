UPDATE: Escaped inmate killed in officer-involved shooting in Lafayette Parish

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. — In an update on Saturday's officer-involved shooting in Lafayette Parish, Louisiana State Police Troop I confirmed the escaped inmate out of St. Landry Parish, Michael Vavasseur, was killed in the incident.

This incident involved police from the Scott Police Department, Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office and Carencro Police Department. Troop I is now investigating what happened.

They have determined that SPD attempted to stop Vavasseur, who escaped from a transport vehicle in Opelousas earlier this week, while he was driving. Vavasseur did not stop, and a police chase began, traveling through Lafayette Parish and into Carencro.

During this chase, Vavasseur stopped at a house on Tee Ma Road in Carencro, where a passenger got out of the vehicle and was taken into custody. Vavasseur then drove away, nearly hitting a Carencro police officer. That's when the officer fired their weapons, hitting the vehicle, but Vavasseur continued driving.

The chase ended when Vavasseur's vehicle crashed into a police vehicle on North Wilderness Trail in Carencro. Vavasseur got out of the vehicle armed and ran away, shooting at officers as he ran. Police shot back, hitting Vavasseur, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

During the incident, a LPSO K-9 was shot. The K-9 was treated by a veterinarian and is in stable condition, according to Troop I. No other law enforcement were injured.

This is still an active investigation.