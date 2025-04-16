"We Are Getting Panicked": International students at UL express fear over F-1 Visa cancellations

LAFAYETTE PARISH — International students at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette (UL) have expressed concern and fear following the revocation of F-1 student visas for three international students at the university.

The university could not confirm the reasons behind the cancellations, citing “privacy reasons.” However, the incident has sparked conversations among students about the sudden cancellation of F-1 visas, with many expressing fear and confusion.

A UL sophomore who asked to remain anonymous said students are now being more cautious in their day-to-day lives.

“We are spreading the news to each other that we need to be cautious—while we’re driving, while we’re talking, while we’re doing everything—so this is kind of scary,” the student said.

According to its fall 2024 enrollment figures, the University of Louisiana had degree-seeking students from 79 countries.

As of late Tuesday, UL had not released any additional information regarding what led to the cancellations.

According to the U.S. Department of State, student visas can be canceled if a student fails to maintain their status, commits a crime, is deemed a threat to national security, engages in unlawful employment or is considered a public danger.

While the reasons for the visa cancellations at UL remain unknown, Lafayette immigration attorney Tala Voosoghi said the situation is creating significant concern among international students.

“Students are fearful not knowing if their visas are going to be revoked. Some are here on scholarships—what may happen to their scholarships, the financial contributions that have been made to their education,” Voosoghi said.

Students on F-1 visas are issued an I-20 form through the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS), a federal database used to track international students. The I-20 allows them to study at U.S.-approved institutions as long as their status remains valid.

“What we’re seeing now is that their I-20s are being revoked by the Department of Homeland Security,” Voosoghi said. “If that happens, they have 15 days from the date their student status expires to leave the United States. They need to contact a lawyer immediately to request reinstatement of their status.”

UL did not confirm how many of its students are currently on F-1 visas or provide any additional details about the three students whose visas were revoked.

Shavari Dalal-Dheini, senior director of government relations at the American Immigration Lawyers Association, said the issue extends far beyond UL.

“We recently learned that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has terminated 4,700 records of foreign students across the country,” Dalal-Dheini said.

She noted that some of the cancellations are tied to participation in national protests or minor legal encounters. In many cases, she said, the charges have since been dismissed.

“We have an example of an individual who was driving five miles over the speed limit, someone else who was arrested for public intoxication,” she said.

“A lot of these foreign students are wrapping up their semester right now and are having to deal with the trauma of not knowing why their visas are being revoked—and also not knowing what comes next,” Dalal-Dheini said.

