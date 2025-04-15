Three UL students have their visas revoked

Three UL students have had their visas revoked, officials confirm.

Earlier Tuesday, the Louisiana Illuminator, an independent investigative newspaper based in New Orleans, reported that 16 international students at Louisiana universities have had their permission to attend school in the United States revoked by the Trump administration.

We reached out to UL, and they confirmed that three visas had been terminated, but they were unable to comment further because of federal privacy laws.

The Illuminator reported that seven Southern University students, two at Southern University at New Orleans, three at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, two at the University of New Orleans and two more at Tulane University have had their visas pulled, according to representatives with the schools.

To read the full Illuminator story, click here.

We reached out to the University of Louisiana system to ask how many student visas have been terminated, and here's what they told us:

Grambling

Haven’t experienced any terminations in SEVIS for international students at Grambling.

Louisiana Tech

Haven’t experienced any terminations in SEVIS for international students at TECH

McNeese State

Haven’t experienced any terminations in SEVIS for international students at MSU.

Nicholls

Haven’t experienced any terminations in SEVIS for international students at Nicholls.

Northwestern

Haven’t experienced any terminations in SEVIS for international students at NSU.

SLU

Haven’t experienced any terminations in SEVIS for international students at SLU.

ULL

Three students experienced having their status terminated.

ULM

Haven’t experienced any terminations in SEVIS for international students at ULM.

UNO

Three students experienced having their status terminated.