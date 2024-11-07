UPDATE: Time change for Lafayette school board meeting

The Lafayette Parish School Board's meeting on the proposed closure of several schools and the rezoning of hundreds of students will take place at a different time.

None of the recommendations from the New Orleans consultant firm will take effect unless the elected members of the Lafayette Parish School Board approve them.

Board officials decided to hold the November 20 meeting at 4 p.m., which is one hour earlier than scheduled.

"The time change has been made to accommodate an extensive agenda and anticipated high community interest," a release states.

According to the release, the meeting will take place at the School Board’s office, with the following arrangements:

● The board room and additional seating areas will open to attendees at 3:30 PM.

● Extra seating will be available in adjacent rooms within the building to accommodate a larger audience.

● A process will be established for members of the public to provide comments on any action item listed on the agenda.

The release states that "the meeting agenda will prioritize routine business items," followed by a presentation by Civic Solutions Group, the New Orleans contractor hired by the school system to present recommendations to the board.

If you want to read the recommendations, click here. You can see some of our stories about this here, here and here.

"Additionally, the list of CSG's final recommendations is expected to be released on Wednesday, November 13, and will be posted to the District Optimization page of the LPSS website for review by both Board Members and the community ahead of the November 20 meeting," the release states.

If you want to see the school board's page about this process, click here.