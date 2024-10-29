From surveys, to petitions-- answering all your questions about the LPSS District Optimization

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Recommendations to close several schools in Lafayette Parish have led to widespread questions and concerns from the community about the future of many students.

The recommendations are part of a report from Civic Solutions Group, a consulting firm that was hired by the Lafayette Parish School System to conduct a review of the district.

With the ongoing meetings and surveys, we have compiled a list of questions, answers, and links to help parents better understand the District Optimization Process and how they can participate.

What is District Optimization?

District Optimization is an ongoing review of the Lafayette Parish School System (LPSS) by Civic Solutions Group (CSG). According to LPSS, the review aims to improve efficiency within LPSS by better utilizing resources to “improve outcomes” for students and families. CSG states that the goal of the study is to place students in better performing schools, maximize tax dollars, and expand schools.

Read more about the study here.

Who is conducting the District Optimization review?

The District Optimization review is being conducted by the New Orleans-based company, Civic Solutions Group (CSG). The company was hired in May 2024 by LPSS to address the decline in enrollment numbers in Lafayette Parish. Paul Pastorek is a partner at CSG. According to the company’s website, Pastorek served as Louisiana’s Superintendent of Education from 2007 to 2011.

What are the recommendations of the District Optimization?

Some of the key recommendations from the report by CSG include:

- 7 schools taken offline

- 3 facilities repurposed

- 2 new facilities onsite

- 5 or more schools expanded

- 4 reconfigurations

- 16 schools may receive additional students.

Gaby Fighetti, managing partner at CSG, says, “In some cases, we’re looking to relocate schools, ensuring they continue to serve the community, while in other instances, we’re recommending closures of both schools and their buildings.”

Are these recommendations final?

The recommendations are not final. A final set of recommendations based on public feedback will be presented to the Lafayette Parish School Board. LPSS is expected to vote on the recommendations at a board meeting on November 20th.

What do parents have to say about the recommendations?

Parents have expressed deep concern over the recommendations to close public schools. At Comeaux High School, parents have launched a petition to stop the school’s closure. You can read or sign it here.

When will these recommendations be adopted?

Some recommendations will be implemented as early as the 2025/2026 school year, while others may be implemented the following school year.

Can I still give feedback?

Yes! You can still make public comments using the CSG survey, click here.

If you want to see the full District Optimization report, click here.