Parents oppose possible closure of Comeaux High School, calls on consultants to reconsider

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Parents and community members are voicing strong opposition to a proposal that could close Comeaux High School as part of a series of recommendations to restructure the Lafayette Parish School System.

The closure, which is part of a report from the Civic Solutions Group (CSG), a private consultant firm, comes amid concerns over declining enrollment and the failing condition of the school. According to CSG, Comeaux High has seen a 500-student decrease in enrollment since the 2018-2019 school year.

Kelly Breaux, a parent of three children at Comeaux High, expressed her concern over the potential closure, emphasizing that the family had chosen to live in the area precisely because of the school. "As a parent, it's heartbreaking because we come to this school by choice. We live in this neighborhood," Breaux said. "The fact that we might have to be bused off to another school— they're all great schools, but my children want to go here."

The proposal follows weeks of a district optimization study aimed at improving the overall Lafayette Parish School System.

CSG's report suggests closing seven schools, repurposing three others, and making significant adjustments that could affect over 3,000 students across the district.

Along with Comeaux High, other schools at risk of closing include Acadian Middle, Lafayette Middle, and several elementary schools, including S.J. Montgomery, Duson, and Katharine Drexel.

Emily Benoit, a 2011 graduate of Comeaux High, asked that officials reconsider their recommendations. "They have an administration that is very solid that wants to see Comeaux grow," Benoit said. "We should be given some time to allow our alma mater to be rebranded so that people can see how great of a school it is."

The Lafayette Parish School Board is reviewing the recommendations by CSG, with public hearings scheduled for community members to voice their opinions.

A final decision has yet to be made regarding the future of Comeaux High School.

To take the survey, visit www.lpssonline.com.

