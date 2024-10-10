Want to have some input on LPSS recommendations? Here are the details

A New Orleans firm hired by the Lafayette school system has made their recommendations on how to "optimize" LPSS, and now the public can comment on those recommendations.

The presentation made by the firm, Civic Solutions Group, is embedded below so you can read it for yourself.

The recommendations don't have any effect until the elected members of the Lafayette Parish School Board approve them.

There's also a community survey set up for folks to complete, and three public meetings for people who would like to comment in person.

Here's the survey link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeNQW10lSNyG53-46ESdXcTM42_uH570glvp2v9yYsJcKc-ZQ/viewform

The public meetings are set as follows:

October 28 at 6 PM at Northside High

October 29 at 6 PM at Acadiana High

October 29 at 6 PM at Southside High

Here's the CSG presentation from the October 9, 2024 school board meeting:

The school system has created a website with the information they want people to know about this process, you can find it here: https://www.lpssonline.com/about-us/district-optimization