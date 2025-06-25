Shops to end kratom sales ahead of statewide ban

LAFAYETTE, La. — Smoke shops across the state will cease the sale of kratom starting July 31, ahead of a statewide ban that takes effect Aug. 1. This new regulation is causing concern among local retailers, including Lit Smoke Shop on Louisiana Avenue, where management is bracing for the potential financial impacts.

Xavier Williams, manager of the shop, has been actively preparing for the ban and informing his customers.

"I knew about the ban since last month. I've been trying to prepare for it, trying to get my customers prepared, trying to telling them. I won't be having this," said Willams.

Kratom, known for its use by individuals seeking focus, energy and pain relief, has sparked debate among state officials.

State Representative Debbie Villio, R-Kenner, criticized the substance during a Louisiana House of Representatives committee meeting, labeling it as “gas station heroin or legal morphine.”

Senate Bill 154 will criminalize the possession and distribution of kratom.

Soren Shade, founder of Top Tree Herbs, stated "Louisiana’s ban criminalizes thousands of responsible adults while sidestepping the growing body of evidence that demonstrates kratom’s safety. The biggest risk isn’t the plant—it’s the actions taken by careless members of the industry, such as reckless formulating, mislabeling, and marketing products to intentionally mislead consumers.”

"It's highly addictive. Kratom can lead to overdose, with symptoms ranging from nausea to seizures, coma, and even death," Villio stated.

This comes after already tight restrictions and regulations on certain items that are found in smoke shops, leaving store owners fearing empty shelves after this bans.

"This is like one of my last things to keep me open because this is one of main means of income because I don't have my vape sales anymore or my nicotine juices," Williams told KATC.

Kratom, a plant often used for focus, energy and pain relief, can be consumed in various forms, including pills, beverages and powders. Its consumption may offer potential benefits, according to Williams.

"This helps more people in the long run. I've seen people who've been using drugs off the streets come in and talk about how this got them off the stuff on the streets and how it has been helping them," Williams said. "It's got them motivated and helps relieve their pain. Cancer patients love this kratom because it literally eases their pain, and without it, I don't know what they are going to do."

See below to see the penalties when it comes to the unlawful possession, production or distribution of kratom: