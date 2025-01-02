Local CBD and THC shop faces challenges with new Louisiana hemp restrictions

LAFAYETTE, La. — As the new year begins, Louisiana is implementing tighter restrictions on hemp products, causing concern among local businesses, including a CBD and THC shop in the area.

The owners of Zorrillo Cannabis, Crystal and Matt Grayson, have operated their business for four years and fear the new regulations may significantly impact their operations and future.

"If there are not enough products available at the affordable prices they are used to, they won't be able to afford them, we won't make money, and we will have to close our doors," Crystal Grayson said.

Under Louisiana's new law, effective in January, potency limits and restrictions will be enforced, including limiting dosages to 5 milligrams per serving and restricting the quantity per package.

According to Grayson, over 1,300 products and counting will not be sold under the new regulations.

For beverages containing THC, only 5 milligrams per serving will be permitted. Additionally, hemp-infused gummies, which are popular at Zorrillo, will face similar limitations.

An employee at the store explained the implications of the changes. “There are 50 in this bag. But with this new law, there will be 8, and they will have to be 5 mg each,” the worker said.

The Graysons expressed frustration with the lack of clarity in the new regulations.

“There have been changes every year since we started. We just keep rolling with the punches, but the biggest hiccup with this law change is that the Department of Health has an approved product list. That list is available today on their website, but starting January 1st, it will not be. So, we don't know what will or won’t be approved,” Crystal Grayson said.

The potential fallout from the new law extends beyond the business itself. The Graysons emphasized that their products provide essential support for customers dealing with serious health issues like cancer and arthritis.

"Our average are your older clientele that are dealing with health issues and we got customers that have been shopping with us since we first opened," Crystal said.

“It's a lot of helping people, it's not just the fun part of this industry, but also sleep, inflammation, and all the things that it does,” Matt said. “When you see people come in who have things that are life-changing, you really start to see the difference in the just the fun side versus what it actually does for people."

The Graysons tell KATC that as they prepare for the new regulations, they will remain committed to serving their clientele, who rely on their products.

These changes will take effect this month.

