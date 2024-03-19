Louisiana enforces several vape restrictions

The Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control (ATC) enforced a ban on several nicotine-infused vape products on Monday.

As a result, ACT 414 restricts all tobacco retail dealers and wholesalers from selling or possessing vapor or alternative nicotine products that are not listed on the Vape Directory.

Alex Lantz is a manager at Galaxy Vape Shop in Jennings, while Muhammad Ali is the owner.

Both Lantz and Ali said they are worried about the future for the vape industry.

"The ATC has decided through whatever means that unless it is approved by an FDA item, the products cannot be sold in Louisiana," Lantz said.

While Act 414 has not been in effect for a full 24 hours, Lantz and Ali said they are already losing profit.

"I had easily 20-thousand dollars of disposables here yesterday," Lantz said.

Ali said he owns six, different vape shops across the state and wants to provide customers with what they desire.

"We have a group of people that come in for a certain vape or a certain E-juice or a certain disposable, which we can't sell anymore," Ali said. "So, these people are so used to using that one product, they don't want to switch and that's what they told us today."

One Jennings resident who asked to remain anonymous said she believes Act 414 may hinder small business owners.

"I think our local shops will lose a lot of revenue and possibly a lot more nicotine cigarettes will be sold and started back up," the anonymous resident said.

Ali said he plans to attend court in Baton Rouge on April 25, in hopes of advocating for his businesses and others across the state.

