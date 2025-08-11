Remembering former Youngsville Police Chief Earl Menard

Former Youngsville Police Chief Earl Menard, remembered for his boundless compassion and lifelong dedication to his community, was laid to rest Sunday following his sudden death from a heart attack.

“We all obviously have a hole in our hearts now, and we’ll never be able to fill that,” said Kayla Menard Reaux, one of Menard’s seven children. “But I’m hoping in time, with all the prayers, that we’ll be able to get through it.”

Menard, who retired in 2014 and formerly served as a member of the National Guard, died earlier this week. According to his children, there were no warning signs.

“We were at lunch—me and my stepmom and my dad. I was sitting across from him,” said Kayla. "He just, ya know, got up, went to the restroom, and when he came out, we were like, ‘Oh my gosh, something’s wrong.’ Then we rushed him to the hospital and found out he was having a heart attack.”

Menard is survived by seven children, three of whom—Lance, Kayla and Tara—spoke about the overwhelming show of support from across Acadiana.

“The mayor was here today, the chief of police was here today, the mayor from Grand Isle was here today,” said Lance Menard. “He touched people that far. So it’s been an honor.”

Youngsville Police Chief Jean Paul Broussard said Menard’s legacy of selflessness and service will live on within the department.

“I walked in here at 1:30–1:45, and it didn’t start ‘til 2:00—but the house was already packed...Learn his giving spirit—to give—that’s what we’re here for,” Broussard said. “To help out the community and make sure everybody’s safe.”

Menard’s funeral concluded with military honors, including a three-gun salute and the playing of taps. A procession followed to St. Anne’s Cemetery, where he was laid to rest.

“What I would like is for the community to remember his kindness, his acceptance, how much he loved Youngsville—that was his home,” said one family member.

Menard was described by many as the kind of man who would “give you the shirt off his back.” His family, friends and former colleagues say his presence will be deeply missed—and his impact never forgotten.