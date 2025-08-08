Funeral procession details released for retired police chief

The public is advised of a funeral procession for retired Youngsville Police Chief Earl Menard scheduled for Sunday, August 10, 2025, beginning at 6:30 PM, which may cause temporary traffic delays along the route.

The procession will begin at David’s Funeral Home and follow the route below:

Departing David’s Funeral Home at approximately 6:30 PM

Proceeding down Highway 89 (Youngsville Highway)

Turning right onto Ambassador Caffery Parkway (due to construction-related closure on Youngsville Highway)

Turning left onto Bonin Road from Ambassador

Continuing on Bonin Road turning Left on Highway 92 (Iberia Street)

Turning right onto Lafayette Street

Turning right onto Church Street

Turning left onto Fourth Street

Concluding at 304 Fourth Street, where the procession will end

Drivers are encouraged to avoid these areas between 6:30 PM and 7:30 PM to minimize traffic congestion and ensure the safety of all participants.

Service Details:

Location: David’s Funeral Home, 316 Youngsville Hwy

Date: This Sunday August 10, 2025

Time: Visitation and service from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM

Full obituary below:

Earl was born on February 12, 1945, and was raised in Youngsville, LA. He had a passion for serving his country and even more so his community. Another facet to his life was his skilled work as a commercial and residential electrical contractor, having worked all over the country, including the Empire State Building in New York City.

Earl’s military service began in the Army National Guard. This service to country led to a desire to serve his community. He proudly volunteered for the Youngsville Fire Department which then led to a lengthy career in law enforcement. He faithfully served the community he grew up in and raised his family in serving as Chief of Police of Youngsville for 28 years.

In addition to his law enforcement career, Earl had a passion for helping the youth of his community, founding Earl Menard Cares which supported the Broussard Youngsville Youth Association. He had been a resident of New Iberia, LA since his retirement in 2015.

He loved fishing with his kids and grandkids. He also enjoyed playing softball, golfing and bird hunting with his brothers and kids. If there was music playing, you could bet you’d find him on the dance floor with a smile on his face. He cherished every moment spent with his family and didn’t miss a Saints game on a Sunday afternoon.

Earl will be remembered for his commitment to his community and service to all. His courage was quiet, but unwavering, his compassion was limitless, and his commitment to justice never faltered. To us he wasn’t just our father, he was the embodiment of integrity, selflessness and strength.

He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Phyllis Akins Menard; seven children, Phyllis Menard, Rachelle Menard Boudreaux, Dawn Menard Durke, Jarrid Menard and wife Shey, Lance Menard and wife Shannon, Tarrah Menard Reaux and husband Brock, Kayla Menard Reaux; one stepdaughter, Erin Reeves Dore and husband Edward; seventeen grandchildren, Carly Boudreaux, Logan Boudreaux, Jancie Broussard and husband Caleb, Clay Durke, Blake Menard, Madelyn Menard Burkett and husband Adam, Seth Menard, Jayce Menard and wife Kylie, Brittany Menard, Bentley Giesendorff, Kale Reaux, Kolt Reaux, Brette Reaux, Kinley Reaux, Landon Reaux, Reeves Dore and Pierce Dore; seven great grandchildren, Owen Broussard, Katherine Burkett, Elliette Broussard, Eleanor Menard, Wyatt Burkett, Archer Broussard and Adrian Boudreaux; six siblings, Betty Menard Vallot, Gail Menard Cormier, Kenneth Menard and wife Giselle, Ray Menard and partner Robert Smith, Robert Menard and wife Lisa, Carolyn Menard Landry and husband Michael Landry. He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and countless friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Cleveland Joseph Menard and the former Lena Langlinais; brother-in-law, Jesse Vallot, brother-in-law, Henry Cormier; and son-in-law, Mark Boudreaux.

Proudly serving as pallbearers will be his two sons, Lance Menard and Jarrid Menard.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date by the Menard family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.