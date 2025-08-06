Retired Youngsville Police Chief Earl Menard has died

Earl Menard, retired Youngsville Police Chief, has died.

"We regret to inform the public that Retired Police Chief Earl Menard passed away on 8/05/2025 around 2300hrs at East Jefferson Hospital due to medical complications. Chief Menard served as the Police Chief of Youngsville from January 1, 1987, until his retirement on December 31, 2014. After retiring, Chief Menard continued to serve the city in the capacity of a community liaison officer, dedicating his life to the betterment of Youngsville," states a release from Chief Jean Paul Broussard.

"Chief Menard’s contributions to the community, his leadership, and his unwavering commitment to the safety and well-being of the citizens of Youngsville will not be forgotten. He leaves behind a legacy of dedication to law enforcement and community service," the release states. "The family requests that everyone keep Chief Menard’s wife, family, and friends in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."

Details regarding funeral services will be made available once they are finalized, Broussard tells us.