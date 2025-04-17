Remembering Chris Stafford at Festival International

LAFAYETTE PARISH — As Lafayette’s largest arts and music celebration prepares to return next week, one familiar face will be missing from the stage.

Beloved Acadiana musician Chris Stafford, who died in a car crash nearly a year ago, will be honored during this year’s Festival International de Louisiane.

“This will be the first year we don’t have him around for Festival,” said Michael Stafford, Chris’ younger brother. “It’s going to be really emotional, and he’s going to be very sorely missed.”

Chris Stafford, a celebrated local artist and cultural advocate, was a fixture at past Festivals.

His contributions to Cajun music and the Francophone arts community made him a respected and loved member of Acadiana’s creative scene.

“It was always fun for me to call him the weekend of Festival and try to meet up,” said Michael. “We’d have to make our schedules line up because he had so many shows.”

To honor Stafford’s legacy, the Festival International association is partnering with the Christopher Stafford Memorial Foundation.

On opening night, Wednesday, April 23, 100% of tips made at the Festival beer tent will benefit the foundation, which supports the preservation of Cajun language and music.

“With their mission being in part to support Cajun culture, and as a Francophone festival, we loved working with Chris,” said Carly Viator Courville, Festival International’s marketing director. “We have a very similar passion and compassion as the Stafford Foundation.”

Limited-edition Chris Stafford T-shirts will also be available for purchase during the event, with all proceeds going to the foundation.

Courville, who is also related to the Stafford family by marriage, said she hopes the community comes out in full force to celebrate Stafford’s life and music.

“The biggest thing I always loved as an attendee is just discovering new groups, buying their records, and becoming a fan,” Courville said. “You get the food, the art—it’s like taking a trip around the world without leaving downtown Lafayette.”

Festival International kicks off Wednesday, April 23, in downtown Lafayette and runs through the weekend.

For more information on the Christopher Stafford Memorial Foundation, and Festival International, check out these links:

https://www.staffordfoundation.org

https://www.festivalinternational.org