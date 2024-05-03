Well-known local musician Chris Stafford has died

A well-known and loved Acadiana musician died in a car crash Thursday, prompting an outpouring of grief and tributes in the community.

Chris Stafford, 36, was a founding member of Feu Follet and known for being a musician's musician. He was nominated for multiple Grammys and played in so many groups it's virtually impossible to list them; in fact, just this past weekend at Festival International he played with at least three bands.

His music was the focus of Friday's Bonjour Louisiane show on KRVS, when Colby Lejeune chose as his word of the day "heaven."

Stafford died in a crash on East Pinhook Road Thursday morning, Lafayette Police say.

Pinhook was closed for several hours after the 10:20 a.m. crash, between the Thruway and Gauthier Road.

Police say Stafford was driving a vehicle east on Pinhook in the outside lane when investigators believe he may have struck a curb, overcorrected and crossed all lanes of travel. At the same time, another vehicle was traveling west in the inside lane of Pinhook and it crashed into the passenger side of Stafford's vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lafayette Police Department Traffic Division.