Picard Park in Milton to undergo major renovations

MILTON, La. — Following the recent grand reopening of Graham Brown Memorial Park, another park in the parish is about to start a significant remodel.

Brock Roy, a nearby resident, visits the park almost daily.

"I probably come here five days a week in the morning to walk my dog," he said.

KATC

Roy was particularly excited to learn that new pickle ball courts are set to be built since his family loves the sport.

"I have three children, and they're into the pickleball thing," Roy said. "They’re having to drive to either Youngsville or the Comeaux Sports Complex to play. Once these are complete, they will be able to walk here just about."

Renovations for the park, which are part of a $1.1 million project, will soon transform the current fields into state-of-the-art facilities, including new bathrooms and a concession area.

While inspecting the current restrooms, KATC noted several issues, including multiple holes in the walls and a yellow jacket or bee nest sitting right above the sink.

KATC

The concession stand also seems to be deteriorated.

KATC

With the renovations, new bathrooms, concession areas, and an ADA-compliant parking lot will be constructed

KATC

John Hinton, a caregiver for Jonathon, who has a disability, shared his thoughts on the importance of these additions.

“We actually walk from across the street, but on days when it’s really hot, we probably won’t walk all the way across the street just to do one lap. It would be nice to have accessible parking."

KATC

For John, who emphasizes the joy his companion finds outdoors, the renovations are welcomed news.

"That's his favorite thing—being outside. I really do think the park renovations are going to bring more people out here. It’s going to make us come out here more than once a day."

Construction is set to begin this month and is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

