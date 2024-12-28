Brown Park repairs completed after vandalism

LAFAYETTE, La. — On December 26th, the Lafayette Police Department responded to an incident involving an individual who damaged a concession stand door at Graham Brown Memorial Park.

Less than a day later, repairs are completed but it has left an impact on residents and questions regarding the security at the park.

The $15 million dollar construction project is expected to be a great asset to the Northside community, but construction hasn’t been completed yet.

KATC met with Timothy Sensley, Director of Parks, Arts, Recreation, and Culture to discuss the incident and if security updates would follow.

“I was a little taken back that someone would want to vandalize the park,” he said. “We got with LPD and we have a portable camera system placed inside the park. There have been talks already with Marshall Reggie Thomas who is over park police and he ensured me and starting next month, we are beefing up security and surveillance here at the park. So we are taking the necessary steps we can to protect this asset that Lafayette Consolidated Government has."

The park is set to open in one month, Sensley also stated that even more camera surveillance will be added along with finishing touches to the park before completion.

One mother and daughter are excited for the park to be opened but are disappointed that it’s already become a victim of a senseless crime.

“My first reaction was like that’s crazy because it’s not even open yet,” said Stevieanya Mamou.

Her mother, a current resident who lives nearby agrees.

“This is for everyone to enjoy. I mean our kids, our grandkids—this is for the public. It’s actually a beautiful surrounding. I just can’t wait for it to open. It’s just mind-boggling that they would damage the park so soon and do damage to the building,” said Charperry Mamou.

“I’m really excited for it, but I just feel like the violence and the vandalism and all the crimes and all that should stop,” Stevieanya tells KATC.

Despite the vandalism—the Mamou family and Sensley say this is just a bump in the road for the park.

"We cannot wait," Charperry expresses. "Y’all, let’s keep the love and keep the peace,"

“Unfortunate incident to happen, but we are just looking forward to moving forward. The glass has already been repaired, we are ready to give the community a quality product in the next month or so," Sensley added.

Anyone with information related to this incident, is asked to contact The Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS (8477). All callers remain anonymous.