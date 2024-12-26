Watch Now
Door of new concession stand at Brown Park damaged

The door to the new concession stand at Brown Park was damaged by an unknown suspect.
The Lafayette Police Department needs your help finding the person responsible for damaging the door to the new concession stand at Brown Park Facility. The door was damaged on12/26/24 by an unknown suspect. Anyone with information related to this incident, is asked to contact The Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS (8477). All callers remain anonymous.

