The Lafayette Police Department needs your help finding the person responsible for damaging the door to the new concession stand at Brown Park Facility. The door was damaged on12/26/24 by an unknown suspect. Anyone with information related to this incident, is asked to contact The Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS (8477). All callers remain anonymous.
Door of new concession stand at Brown Park damaged
The door to the new concession stand at Brown Park was damaged by an unknown suspect.
Posted
and last updated
The Lafayette Police Department needs your help finding the person responsible for damaging the door to the new concession stand at Brown Park Facility. The door was damaged on12/26/24 by an unknown suspect. Anyone with information related to this incident, is asked to contact The Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS (8477). All callers remain anonymous.
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.