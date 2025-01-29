Performance honors St. Landry church fires with dance and resilience

LAFAYETTE, La. — Six years ago, a series of fires destroyed three historically black churches in St. Landry Parish.

In 2019, local authorities confirmed it was an act of arson. Now, years later, in remembrance, a performance is telling the story.

To read our past coverage on these fires, click here and here.

Sacred Spaces?, a performance piece featuring dance, song and spoken word is debuting in Lafayette at the Heymann Center. The elements of the performance are designed to remember the past and educate the future.

KATC spoke with Cleo Parker Robinson, the choreographer and artistic director behind the production, about its importance.

"Sacred Spaces? is actually about events that took place in St. Landry Parish, where three different churches were burned, and about the community that has come together and really healed. It's about celebrating the aspect of something that was so tragic," she said. "We'll learn more about resilience, forgiveness, healing and how to have different ideas and learn from one another so we don’t have these tragedies anywhere in our country or in the world."

Jackie Lyle, executive director of Performing Arts Serving Acadiana, adds that this art form raises awareness against violence toward houses of worship.

“While this particular piece does focus on the burning of three Black Baptist churches, this is a story that affects congregations of all sorts and all faiths," she said. "It's time for us to be wary, to be on the watch, and to help build tolerance for differences among other people and ourselves.”

For ticket information, click here.