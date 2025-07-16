Paul Breaux Middle sees drop in LEAP scores amid recent changes

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Since 2023, students and parents at Paul Breaux Middle School in Lafayette have been navigating a series of major changes, including threats of closure and the removal of immersion programs. Now, they’re seeing the effects of those disruptions in the latest state test scores.

“We understood that eventually, there’d be an adverse impact,” said Alton Trahan, president of 100 Black Men of Greater Lafayette. “And as we’ve seen today, some of the preliminary LEAP scores are showing a drop—that happens when you remove such a diverse campus.”

According to recently released state test data, student proficiency at Paul Breaux Middle has plummeted, dropping from 35 percent to just 9 percent in the 2024-2025 school year—a 26-percentage-point decrease.

District leaders say the changes may help them better identify what students need. Associate Superintendent Mark Rabalais called the 9% proficiency rate "absolutely unacceptable" but said it could help staff be "more strategic" in responding to student needs. That's according to our partners at The Advocate.

Trahan says the warning signs were there when immersion programs, which he said helped define the school’s diverse and inclusive academic environment, were cut two years ago.

“This was one of the most diverse campuses in Lafayette Parish School District,” Trahan explained. The school served as Lafayette's only high school that taught black students during the civil rights era.

“We knew having that kind of immersion within the student body would help everyone," he said. "Rising tides lift all boats. That was the push we were trying to maintain.”

In response, Lafayette Parish Superintendent Francis Touchet acknowledged the concern but urged caution in interpreting the data"

“I understand the concern around the recent drop in proficiency scores at Paul Breaux Middle. But to truly understand what’s happening, we have to look at the data closely—specifically how the same students performed from 2024 to 2025. This year’s scores reflect a different group of students, so a direct comparison doesn’t tell the full story. The data will guide us, and based on what we learn, we’ll provide the support our students need to grow and succeed.”

To help lead that turnaround, a new principal will take over the school this year: Tia Trahan, the 2024 Louisiana Principal of the Year and former principal of Lafayette Middle School.

“The superintendent has provided assurance that he’ll assist the new administration with resources and staffing,” said Alton Trahan. “We’re hopeful that with the right personnel in place, we can start reversing the impact.”

With the school year fast approaching, families, educators, and advocates are all watching closely to see whether this next chapter at Paul Breaux Middle School brings the stability and support students need to succeed.

For information about the upcoming school year, visit the LPSS website here.