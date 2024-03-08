Community against closing Paul Breaux Middle School

LAFAYETTE, La. — Lafayette residents say they were blindsided by a proposal to close down Paul Breaux Middle School- one of Lafayette’s oldest historically Black Schools.

At a meeting on Thursday hosted by the 100 Black Men of Greater Lafayette, over 100 parents, teachers, and alumni from the school spoke up about the school’s historical importance to the community and why its doors should stay open.

Alton Trayhan, President of the 100 Black Men of Greater Lafayette says the group hosted the meeting after learning of the proposal so they can give residents the facts and an opportunity to speak up.

”The objective is to take away the gifted program and the emerging program from Paul Breaux and decrease the population and of course as you remove the population from the school, there will be a recommendation to close the school. I explained to the superintendent that was quite insulting not only to the community but for the African Americans of the community, said Trayhan.

According to reports which began circulating over the weekend, the proposal to close Paul Breaux Middle School comes on the heels of budget cuts.

A press release issued by the Lafayette Parish School System on Thursday afternoon did not mention Paul Breaux Middle School but the release said LPSS will “address a projected budget shortfall at next week’s school board meeting," and a proposal to have Edgar Martin Middle School become the parish wide site of full-time gifted and enrichment programs for middle school students.

Amy Trayhan, school board member for District 4 spoke out against the proposed closure. "We haven't even had time to take a look at any of this collectively together," said Trahan.

A school board meeting is set for Wednesday, March 13, 2024 to discuss budget cuts.

