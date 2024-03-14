Gifted and French Immersion Programs Removed from Paul Breaux Middle School

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Lafayette School Board voted to relocate the gifted program at Paul Breaux Middle School to Edgar Martin Middle School. The board also agreed to remove the French and Spanish Immersion programs from the school at the start of the 2024 new school year.

Despite pleas from parents and community members who have been advocating to keep the programs at the school, the board school voted 5-4 to relocate the program at Wednesday's school board meeting.

“If you take nothing else away from this public outcry, take away the knowledge that many families and stakeholders feel ignored, uninformed and completely suspicious of your motives. I hope you take note to this and you slow down and you offer your community a chance to learn about your choices and options and to feel confident about your decisions,” said one parent at tonight’s board meeting.

Wednesday night's meeting saw packed rooms and long lines of parents hoping to speak before the board to persuade them on the proposals.

Several parents and community members are now concerned about how the move will impact Paul Breaux Middle School-a historically Black school in the community.

Many parents fear that removing the programs could prompt the school board to close Paul Breaux Middle School if registration is down.

There have been several reports that the school will close once the Gifted, French and Spanish immersion programs are removed but the school board did not confirm those reports.

This is a developing story.