Man sentenced to life in prison for killing Ella Goodie

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Brandon Jermaine Francisco was sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday for his role in the death of a Lafayette Parish woman, according to KPLC.

Federal prosecutors said Francisco admitted to carjacking Ella Goodie, an Uber and Lyft driver, who was also a mother of two minor children in 2022.

He further admitted that while carjacking and killing the victim, he shot her several times and then disposed of her body before fleeing with the vehicle.

