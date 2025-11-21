Man accused of killing Ella Goodie pleads guilty, agrees to life sentence

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Brandon Jermaine Francisco has agreed to plead guilty to his role in the death of a Lafayette Parish woman who has been missing for three years.

Under the terms of the deal, Francisco will plead guilty to committing a carjacking resulting in death. He will receive a life sentence under the terms of the deal. A federal judge still has to sign off on the deal.

While pleading guilty, federal prosecutors said Francisco admitted to carjacking Ella Goodie, an Uber and Lyft driver, who was also a mother of two minor children in 2022.

Francisco further admitted that while carjacking and killing the victim, he shot her several times and then disposed of her body before fleeing with the vehicle.

The sentencing is currently set for January 27, 2026.