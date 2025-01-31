Louisiana's Secretary of State encourages residents to vote in upcoming special elections

LAFAYETTE PARISH — As Americans watched newly elected President Donald Trump take office, some Louisiana voters will be heading back to the polls this weekend.

Lafayette Parish will hold a special election on Saturday, February 15, for the District 23 Senate seat, followed by municipal elections on March 29.

Nearly 90,000 voters in Senate District 23 seat—including residents of Lafayette Parish, Broussard, Scott, and Youngsville—are eligible to vote in the special election.

The seat was vacated by Jean Paul Coussan who was elected to the Public Service Commission. East Baton Rouge voters in District 14 will also head to the polls to select a replacement for Cleo Fields who was elected to the Congress in November.

While Louisiana saw record turnout during the presidential election in November, Kaylee Trisler with the Secretary of State’s Office says that local elections often see much lower participation—typically just 10-20% of registered voters.

"Unfortunately, local elections have a much lower turnout than higher-profile elections like presidential, congressional, or statewide races," Trisler said. "But just like presidential elections, local races play a critical role in shaping communities."

"We really want to encourage people to turn out for these elections because the decisions made at the local level often impact daily life in more ways than people realize," she added.

A review of the Secretary of State’s website shows that the March 29 municipal elections will include several local offices and four proposed amendments to the Louisiana Constitution.

Early voting for the special elections begins February 1.

For more information on the election, clickhere.

Residents are encouraged to download and use the Geaux Vote App.