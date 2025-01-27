Early voting starts this week for February election

Early Voting starts Saturday for a special election in Lafayette Parish.

On the ballot is the Senate District 23 seat, which was vacatedy by Jean-Paul Coussan when he was elected to the Public Service Commission. The only other parish having an election on February 15 is East Baton Rouge, where residents of the District 14 seat will select a replacement for Cleo Fields, who was elected to Congress.

According to the Secretary of State, the following is important information for the Saturday, February 15, 2025 Special Primary Election (14th & 23rd State Senatorial Districts):



The deadlines to register to vote for these elections have passed.

Early voting is February 1-8 (excluding Sunday, February 2) from 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is February 11 by 4:30 p.m (other than military and overseas voters). You can request an absentee ballot online through our Voter Portal or in writing through your Registrar of Voters Office.

The deadline for a registrar of voters to receive a voted absentee ballot is February 14 by 4:30 p.m. (other than military and overseas voters).

On election day, the polls are open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m.